Former Muswellbrook youth worker denies historical sexual and indecent assaults

A FORMER youth worker accused of sexually and indecently assaulting multiple young boys over a number of decades while employed at a Muswellbrook youth centre has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.
Roland George Powell, 68, of Wauchope, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to 28 counts, including multiple charges of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 16 and under authority.
Mr Powell will next appear in Newcastle District Court next month to get a trial date.
The 68-year-old is the co-accused of another former youth worker, Neville Joseph Knight, the brother of notorious killer Katherine Knight, who last month pleaded not guilty to 62 charges of sexual and indecent assault relating to nine young boys.
