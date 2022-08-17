Newcastle Herald
Former Muswellbrook youth worker denies historical sexual and indecent assaults

By Sam Rigney
August 17 2022 - 3:00am
Newcastle courthouse.

A FORMER youth worker accused of sexually and indecently assaulting multiple young boys over a number of decades while employed at a Muswellbrook youth centre has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

