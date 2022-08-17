Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Cessnock council looks ready to approve a 24/7 McDonald's restaurant in the Hunter

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated August 17 2022 - 2:14am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter town looks set for 24/7 restaurant, but not everybody's McHappy

A 24/7 McDonald's looks likely for Cessnock, with council set to make a decision on the application at tonight's meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.