Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Violent outburst at Maitland Hospital lands Luke Daly a 3-year jail term

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JAILED: A man who threatened Maitland Hospital staff with blood-filled syringe in a violent outburst remains behind bars.

A MAN whose aggressive and volatile behaviour at Maitland Hospital caused other patients to hide in the bathroom in fear for their safety has been jailed for three years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.