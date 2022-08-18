Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Crime files with John Ure: a skeleton at Wangi power station

By John Ure
August 18 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evidence: Police Max Jacobson, John Ure and Eddie Gill examine the tobacco tin.

John Ure, born and raised in Adamstown, was a NSW Police detective in the Hunter throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. Here's his latest crime file.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.