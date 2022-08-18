There were no records of missing persons in the area, however Constable Eddie Gill - the sole officer at Wangi Wangi Police Station - recalled that about 18 months earlier Victor Evans, a former local resident, had reported to him that his neighbour, Arthur Lawrence Sneddon, an alcoholic who had spent time in Morisset Hospital as an inebriate, had banged on his door in the middle of the night in a frantic state and blurted out: "There's two blokes chasing me, they're going to get me. Here they are coming through the gate now".

