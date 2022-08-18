Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Anglican Professional Standards Board finds Reverend Chris Bird at St Stephen's Adamstown failed to report allegations that defrocked Graeme Lawrence had sexually assaulted a parishioner in 2018

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated August 18 2022 - 8:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Lawrence

SUSPENDED Adamstown Anglican priest Reverend Chris Bird has been given six months to rehabilitate himself or be permanently removed from the church, in a decision published today by a church tribunal that includes shocking new allegations about the jailed abuser and defrocked former Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Graeme Lawrence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.