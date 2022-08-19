Hush now child

We all have secrets and we all have cubicles to keep them in.
Psychologists call that 'compartmentalising' and in general it's a practical way of moving forward.
The trouble kicks in when those secrets start coming out.
Of a toilet cubicle at a local hotel on a Saturday night, for example.
Fair enough it can get pretty crowded in there of a weekend. Particularly when you're tired and emotional.
Which apparently Knights star Kalyn Ponga was after bidding successfully at a house auction earlier that day.
So drained that he required the assistance of teammate Kurt Mann to compose himself.
As caring as it sounds, some people questioned the credibility of this explanation.
Even though property investors will tell you the market can be pretty stressful at the moment, what with rising interest rates.
So a bit of privacy please while we ponder why interest rates might be rising.
In general, if you're in a public toilet cubicle on your own, going over pest and building, that's about as private as it should get. However, when you get more than one person in that cubicle discussing conveyancing matters, and two of them are high profile NRL players, well, interest spikes.
As was the case once footage of the stakeholder meeting went viral and triggered a visit from the NRL Integrity Unit.
The NRL Integrity Unit seems to takes a realistic approach to secret rugby league business. It should stay secret.
Thus under the NRL's illicit drug policy, any secrets uncovered during a first strike are kept secret, in the name of transparency.
This is a sensible approach that protects the game and stakeholders and enables the NRL to field teams week in, week out.
Players Association CEO Clint Newton, however, questioned the integrity of the Integrity Unit, alleging this random drug test seemed really targeted. Good point Clint.
We may never know exactly what was going on in that cubicle.
Maybe Kurt and Kalyn were discussing a voice in Parliament for First Nations people.
Or the looming shortage of life-saving medicines for vulnerable people across Australia. Or the situation in Ukraine.
What we do know is that, like the situation in Ukraine, things blew up. The game of rugby league was brought into disrepute, again. And it wasn't a good look.
Hopefully the most positive thing the Integrity Unit can say when this blows over is at least they weren't trashing constitutional democracy.
That turned out to be former PM Scott Morrison's big secret this week - signed up to five ministries on the QT while in government. It was certainly a different take on leadership to that of the Knights.
ScoMo swears he was only ever going to exercise power if there was an emergency.
Critics say the sneaky way he did it, five times, is the actual emergency.
Unlike the NRL, Parliament doesn't have an integrity unit so maybe Scotty from Marketing will be able to play on without sanction.
