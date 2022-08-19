Rider dies after horror motorcycle and truck crash at Raymond Terrace

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Raymond Terrace this afternoon.
On Friday, around 3.10pm, emergency services were called to Links Drive, following reports of a two vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck.
On arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics assisted the rider of the motorcycle - a 20-year-old man - however, he died at the scene.
The driver of the truck and only occupant - a 45-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established a crime scene.
As inquiries into the incident continue, police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward and contact Raymond Terrace police on (02) 4983 7599.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
