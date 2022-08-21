Grant Stewart's match-winning six off the last ball has been described as one of those "moments you dream of as a cricketer" by Kent captain and former English representative Joe Denly.
The Hunter-bred all-rounder said "luckily today it came off for me" after his clutch play saw the country XI defeat Yorkshire by three wickets at Canterbury on Saturday (AEST) and keep alive their Royal London Cup finals chances.
Advertisement
Stewart (28 not out) cleared the fence over squad leg to reach 7-297, a revised 45-over total based on Duckworth Lewis, having declined a single just a ball earlier.
"They're moments you dream of as a cricketer, hitting a six off the last ball to win a game for your team," Denly told Kent media.
"Credit to Grant, he works very hard at his batting and especially his power game and moments like that make it all worthwhile.
"If there was one player I had to pick to hit a six off the last ball, I'd have Grant Stewart every day."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.