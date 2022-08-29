AN OVERHAUL of community mental health and wellbeing is hoped to help Lake Macquarie locals bounce back from the struggles of natural disasters and COVID-19.
Back again, the free, 10-week program called 'Let's Lift Lake Mac' will be led by Lifestyle Medicine and Health Research associate professor Dr Darren Morton.
"There's no health without mental health," he said.
"Over the last couple of years, there's been enormous challenges with regards to mental health support and we know, for example during lockdown, distress more than doubled in communities around Australia.
"We pride ourselves on using science-based strategies for lifting your mood and your life."
Participants will delve into a new topic each week, exploring the benefits of movement, getting out in nature, nutrition, sleep, how to strengthen relationships and more.
The program teaches the science behind each strategy and elaborates on how and why it is mentally beneficial, with talks, activities and challenges held online and in-person.
Last year more than 4000 people took part, and a final survey found more than 90 per cent of participants felt it gave them the skills to support their mental health and wellbeing in challenging times.
Participants also recorded a 30 to 40 per cent reduction in feelings of depression, anxiety and stress.
The program kicks off September 18, while registrations close October 2.
For more information visit theliftproject.global/lift/letsliftlakemac.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
