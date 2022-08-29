Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Let's Lift Lake Mac: free, 10-week mental health and wellbeing hoped to help Lake Macquarie community face struggles

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Darren Morton will lead the mental health program.

AN OVERHAUL of community mental health and wellbeing is hoped to help Lake Macquarie locals bounce back from the struggles of natural disasters and COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.