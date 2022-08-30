The new-look Lucky Hotel is bringing a touch of Palm Springs bling to Newcastle's East End.
Acquired by Sydney businessman Martin Scott earlier this year, The Lucky is managed by Tilley & Wills Hotels who own and manage a portfolio of pubs including the Greenwood Hotel, The Buena Mosman, The Richmond Inn, The Prince Consort and Cabana Bar.
Advertisement
The Lucky's blend of open-plan bar areas and al fresco courtyard offers a mix of indoor and outdoor green spaces.
New and contrasting concrete and soaring structures lead you to the three-storey atrium and living green wall of the courtyard. It's an urban oasis of sorts with its candy stripe umbrellas and luxe vibe.
The Drum Bar is a sleek spot to enjoy a couple of quiet drinks, and Ms Lucky is a private lounge and bar ideal for corporate groups, parties and celebrations.
The 30 guest suites have courtyard or city views and updated ensuite bathrooms.
Layers of texture and colour have been added to the hotel by interior designer Sandy Grice, known for her work at Merivale, QT and Pullman venues.
"We wanted our guests, whether repeat visitors or new, to feel familiar with the venue, but also provide a lot of surprises," general manager Drew Parsons said.
"We took a lot of influence from photographer Slim Aarons and the Racquet Club from 1930's Palm Springs. There is something new behind every door, a lot to look at, and a lot of fun."
Tilley & Wills chief executive Nick Wills said the site gave them "the perfect foray into creating Sydney-style pub hospitality in regional NSW's largest city".
"We seek out the best pubs in great locations and basically do a number on them," he said.
"We add our touch, which means great food and excellent drinks lists, and hire the best people in the business.
"It seems like in the blink of an eye this part of the city of Newcastle has just been totally transformed - it's bustling with cool restaurants, bars, cafes, delis, hip hotels and now The Lucky."
A familiar face is in charge of the kitchen: Novocastrian chef Stephen Scott.
He worked under Gordon Ramsay in London, starting out as sous chef at The Warrington in Maida Vale followed by Claridge's and Maze Grill at Mayfair. He returned to Australia in 2016 to head up Matt Kemp's kitchen at the Charing Cross Hotel before taking a head chef role at The Paddington Inn.
He has worked in several Newcastle kitchens since, including The Delany.
"I was attracted by the vision of the team and new owners wanting to move beyond standard pub grub and offer something more akin to our contemporary capital city and international gastro-pubs," Scott said.
"We have some of the best produce in the country on our doorstep and we intend on showcasing it."
Advertisement
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.