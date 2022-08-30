Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The new-look Lucky Hotel brings a touch of Palm Springs bling to Newcastle's East End | PHOTOS

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new-look Lucky Hotel is bringing a touch of Palm Springs bling to Newcastle's East End.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.