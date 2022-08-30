Newcastle West's iconic Musos Corner store is now a pile of rubble.
The shop, which dates back to owner Sandra Lindsay's purchase of Foley's Pianos in 1967, moved across National Park Street in April to temporary digs in the former Spotlight building.
Ms Lindsay will move the store next year to Parry Street after buying the former Gamers Auctions building.
The old Musos Corner, Newcastle Leagues Club, Proski and ANZ branch in King Street are making way for GWH Group apartment towers.
The Spotlight site is also poised for a high-rise development by St Hillier's and The Spotlight Group.
At the other end of the same block, Newcastle firm Spartohori has now lodged plans for seven-storey offices on the West End Hotel site.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
