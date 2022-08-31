Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly is out of her comfort zone - and loving it.
Advertisement
Last season, the Newcastle Knights NRLW player was surrounded by eight fellow New Zealanders.
Having all temporarily relocated for the three-month campaign, they formed a close bond and supported each other living away from home.
But this season, Stephens-Daly - "Auty" - is one of only two Kiwis in the side.
"It's been different, I've had to get out of my comfort zone and make friends with more of the girls over here," she told the Newcastle Herald ahead of Newcastle's third game against Parramatta on Sunday.
"But it's actually been quite good getting to know new friends and making more connections.
"There are a lot of things different from last season, but all positive."
One of eight players re-signed from Newcastle's inaugural season earlier this year, Stephens-Daly has found the second campaign a refreshing experience.
Team-bonding and embracing the various backgrounds and cultures within the Knights squad has been a key focus under new coach Ron Griffiths.
The players participated in multiple activities during the preseason that had little to do with football and more to do with getting to know each other and forging a team identity.
With 16 new recruits in the squad, Stephens-Daly has appreciated the emphasis on creating close ties.
"It's a lot more organised this season," the 26-year-old said. "It was a new team last season so we were just trying to get a feel of how to, really organise an NRLW team.
"The management have come up with a system, a way to build culture on and off the field [this season] and it's been really good."
MORE IN SPORT
A former rugby union and sevens player, Stephens-Daly made the switch to league in her home country two years ago - playing for the Upper Central Stallions in the inaugural NZRL National Women's Championship.
She made her NRLW debut in Newcastle's first match and played all five games in what was a winless maiden campaign. The Rotorua product spent time in the halves last season but has now made a more permanent switch to the wing.
"Last season they contracted me as a half, even though I had only played one game in the halves prior," Stephens-Daly revealed.
Advertisement
"That was for the Kiwi Ferns. But now I find it more comfortable being an outside back and I'm glad that Ron sees that I'm stronger in the outside backs. I have played fullback as well, but wing is good in this team."
Stephens-Daly went home to New Zealand after last the NRLW season but returned to Newcastle three weeks later to play for the Knights in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership, the senior NSW-based competition.
It's a decision that likely earned her another run in the club's NRLW squad and has helped her hit the ground running in Newcastle's opening two games.
She scored a try in both matches, victories over the Gold Coast and Brisbane.
"I'm just trying to do my job, and that's to score tries and try and finish well for our team," she said.
Advertisement
The New Zealand and Maori All Stars representative credited centre Shanice Parker, whom she has formed a solid right-side partnership with, for helping her score in back-to-back games.
"She's very reliable and someone that makes me feel confident being on her side," Stephens-Daly said.
"She is able to hold her own and she has great skills and good communication."
With the Rugby League World Cup just around the corner, Stephens-Daly is hoping her try-scoring run continues and she can help Newcastle into the NRLW finals to push her claims for New Zealand selection.
"That would just finish my year off on a high," she said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.