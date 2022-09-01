Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird find positives in the pandemic with album Smiles Of Earth

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
September 1 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne band Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird focused on the positives when producing their third album Smiles Of Earth. Picture Supplied

COUSIN Tony's Brand New Firebird have every right to feel defeated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.