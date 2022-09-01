Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Hunter Defence Conference hears of AUKUS submarine implications and Defence Force efforts to modernise and expand capabilities

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated September 1 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NATION BUILDING: Vice Admiral (retired) Tim Barrett explaining the magnitude of AUKUS at the Hunter Defence Conference yesterday. Picture: Laurie Skovgaard

THE most important factor in the AUKUS nuclear subs agreement was not whether we use the US or UK models, but our ability as a nation to manage the consequences of becoming a nuclear power.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.