Pat Nadin made his return from suspension count, scoring the winner in an overtime thriller to keep the Newcastle Northstars' title aspirations alive for 2022.
Nadin converted from close range as the Northstars defeated the Sydney Bears 4-3 in Saturday's preliminary final at Melbourne's O'Brien Icehouse.
Newcastle now play for a seventh Goodall Cup, meeting minor premiers Canberra Brave in Sunday's decider at the same venue (2pm), while the Bears are eliminated.
"I can't describe it really, you grow up dreaming of OT goals like that and it's amazing," Nadin said in a post-match interview.
"The job's not done yet, we're going to come back tomorrow to finish it off."
It was an epic encounter with seasons on the line.
Newcastle equalised twice throughout the match, levelling at 2-all late in the first period before Daniel Berno scored from a tight angle to make it 3-all with two minutes and 11 seconds remaining in regular time.
Tomas Landa, a former Northstars representative, netted a hat-trick for the Bears to put Sydney ahead 2-0 and 3-2.
There were no goals in the second period.
Beau Taylor scored from lang range midway through the first while Francis Drolet followed with Newcastle's second.
The only time Newcastle hit the front was two minutes and 50 seconds into overtime.
It was the first time this year the Northstars had won a game in overtime, going down twice during the regular rounds.
Canadian import Drolet was busy for the Northstars while Ethan Hawes, named AIHL rookie of the year, excelled.
Newcastle goalkeeper Charlie Smart made some impressive saves, in particular one with his glove midway through the third period.
