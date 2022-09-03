Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Ice Hockey League: Pat Nadin nets winner in overtime thriller, Newcastle Northstars beat Sydney Bears to make 2022 title showdown

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Pat Nadin celebrates the match-winning goal in Melbourne on Saturday. Picture by AK Hockey Shots.

Pat Nadin made his return from suspension count, scoring the winner in an overtime thriller to keep the Newcastle Northstars' title aspirations alive for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.