MEREWETHER coach Jamie Lind believes his young side now "get" what it takes to win big games.
The Greens came from 21-0 down to pip Hamilton 28-26 in the major semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Advertisement
In the end, it took a 46-metre penalty from Sam Berry to seal Merewether a place in the grand final for the first time since 2012.
"It was the first experience a lot of these guys have of playing first-grade finals and they were up against a championship team," Lind said. "They are now getting what it takes to win in the big moments.
"The a first half was not one we will be proud of. The message at half-time was that there were some good things we are doing, but there were not enough of them. Even though we are doing some bad things. We have the right people here to win. They hung in there and kept going."
Hamilton have won the past five premierships - COVID cancelled the 2020 season and the 2021 finals series - and the Hawks looked on track to earn a chance at a sixth after a dominant first half.
Powerhouse No.8, Taufa Kinikini tore the Greens apart as they spread the ball from side to side and ran in three quality tries.
However, the Hawks' accuracy at the set piece and with their ball movement dipped after the break.
They gave away a lot of penalties and had little ball.
"We have to be better than that," Hamilton coach Marty Berry said. "We dropped a few balls, were a bit passive in the second half and missed tackles."
"When the penalty count goes against you and you are losing your lineout, you don't have much ball. The penalty count could be our problem we have to look at that. We have to be better.
"We tried to do a bit too much in our own 22 at times when that wind got up. We need to e better with our passing and protecting of the ball at the ruck."
Down 21-5 at half-time, the Greens struck first after the break when Eli McCulloch sold a dummy and darted from the base of a ruck to reach out beside the posts. There was doubt about his put down but referee Jarryd Logan was on the spot. Bright added the extras and then converted two penalties to close the gap to 21-18.
The resurgence coincided with a lift from No.8 Lachy Milton and the introduction of blindside breakaway Michael Dan and lock Kade Robinson off the bench.
"A few oft he replacements jelled us up a bit and kept them going," Lind said.
Against the run of play, Hamilton went down the short side and after slick passing from the forwards replacement Lachlan Summers raced 25 metres to dive over out wide.
The Greens lifted again. Replacement prop Nik Sykiotis willed his way over beside the posts from close range with two minutes remaining. Bright landed the simple conversion to make it 26-25.
Advertisement
With time up, Hamilton were penalised for a ruck infringement near halfway. Bright did the rest.
"There is a club of good kids here," Lind said. "To set it up for Sam Bright. He nails those at training every day of the week."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.