Accused Kurri Kurri attacker's charges upgraded to manslaughter

SR
By Sam Rigney
September 11 2022 - 8:00am
Newcastle courthouse.

A MAN accused of a serious domestic violence assault at Kurri Kurri last year will have his charges upgraded to manslaughter and the one-punch law assault causing death, the Newcastle Herald can reveal.

