BHP's Mt Arthur coal mine in the Upper Hunter delivers a 218 per cent increase in coal royalties to the state government

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 13 2022 - 12:59am, first published September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
Mt Arthur in 2012.

BHP's Mt Arthur coal mine paid $264 million to the state government in coal royalties last financial year on the back of a massive spike in coal prices, the company's annual report has revealed.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

