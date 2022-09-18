Music. Art. Dance. Drama. Food. Creativity. Comedy. Culture.
The agenda is set for 10 days of electric events celebrating culture in Newcastle.
The cultural reach of the program is highlighted by 14 headline acts including Colossus, a contemporary dance performance created by internationally renowned Australian choreographer Stephanie Lake, This Land, a musical showcase of award-winning and acclaimed First Nations performers, and Radial, a fusion of film-making and improvised community performance presented by Hunter Central Coast Development Corporation
One of the most popular events is likely to be the Van Gogh Alive exhibition on The Foreshore, that will be open during the entire festival run. It is described as "a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an 'unforgettable' multi-sensory experience".
Already on show at The Lock Up is Creation, led by instigator Deborah Kelly. Based on a new creative religion, manifesting in spectacle and intimacy, it is a collaborative experience and project. While there is a visual representation at The Lock Up, the fruits of workshops and newly-commissioned music and dance will culminate in a march from The Lock Up to Newcastle City Hall on Sunday, October 2, with a performance at 7pm.
The Pavilion of Sand in Wheeler Place will celebrate and focus on Awabakal and Worimi culture. There will be daily perfomances of dance, native food workshops, and language workshops throughout the festival.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said City of Newcastle is proud of the success of the inaugural festival in February 2021 and the second event will be a major drawcard for the city
"The inaugural New Annual held in early 2021, was embraced by the Newcastle community. Our flagship cultural event provided an important economic boost across the arts, hospitality, and tourism sectors, while also celebrating and showcasing our creative city," Nelmes said.
The immersive, multi-sensory experience of Van Gogh Alive will held at Newcastle's premier major events space, Foreshore Park. It will be presented in a specially designed 2,300-square-metre gallery known as The Grand Pavilion. Van Gogh will remain in Newcastle for six weeks, extending beyond the New Annual Festival to October 23
Unite with friends and family to celebrate the return of 'This Land', a First Nations celebration of the sound, soul, and spirit of the many nations in this country. The musical showcase will highlight a handful of award-winning and acclaimed First Nations music artists who are shaping the voices of the next generation.
A fusion of film-making and improvised community performance, 'Radial' is a collaborative process designed to capture a portrait of a community in motion. A partnership between City of Newcastle, Tantrum Youth Arts and Back to Back Theatre, 'Radial' will be filmed at several Newcastle locations during New Annual using a special circular camera track, culminating in a public screening on the final day of the festival at the Civic Theatre.
'CREATION' is a major exhibition of artist Deborah Kelly's work at The Lock Up accompanied by a series of free public workshops in costume-making, song, and dance. Working with local artists, choirs, and dancers, the workshops lead to a spectacular procession and concert at the City Hall showcasing the songs of CREATION.
A contemporary dance performance created by internationally renowned Australian choreographer Stephanie Lake. The exhilarating performance features riveting, and hypnotic dance work performed by Sydney Dance Company's pre-professional and local dance artists, which explores relationships between the individual and the collective, with a cast of 50 performing as one on the Civic Theatre stage
'Pavilion of Sand' will return with an architecturally designed, modern art installation reflecting Newcastle's historic sand dune topography. The Pavilion of Sand will transform Wheeler Place into a visually spectacular space that will connect the city to the Awabakal and Worimi cultures with a range of First Nations-led programming including live music, weaving, workshops, conversation, dance, and reflection.
Justin Shoulder's TITAN ARUM ignites your imagination with this exotic performance in a landscape both familiar and alien. A sensory ceremony of dance, light and sound in a communal garden with hanging fruits and carnivorous plants, the immersive installation work will be activated with live performances throughout the festival at 164 Hunter Street.
Hailed as one of Australia's most exciting and forward-thinking ensembles, Omega Ensemble performs a thrilling program of complex and driving music from important contemporary voices including Bryce Dessner, Missy Mazzoli, Alex Turley, and with two exciting world premieres from Nico Muhly and Christopher Cerrone. This special presentation departs from the traditional concert hall and arrives at Newcastle Museum for a stellar performance in front of the prized 150-year-old steam locomotive.
'Menagerie' is a new, interactive community performance from Curious Legends. Across four workshops, festival-goers of all ages will help create a large-scale giant illuminated puppet, culminating in a community celebration on the last day of the festival. Participants of 'Well', a separate event on the program aimed at children aged 6-11, will also work on a cumulative artwork that will form part of Menagerie's Gentle Giant.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
