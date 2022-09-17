WHEN AFGHAN refugee Shekofa Nieby fled her country to seek safety in Australia, she came with little more than the clothes on her back and a dream to create a better life than the one she had back home.
A creative at heart with a natural talent for putting on her face, she hopes to turn her dream of becoming a makeup artist into a micro-business with the help of new not-for-profit the Hunter Adults Financial Collaborative (HAFC).
As a refugee with limited, but blossoming English, everyday tasks Australians take for granted like where to shop for makeup or how to set up a business account are the hurdles and stumbling blocks ahead of her.
"You understand, we want a safe life, we were not safe and actually the government didn't agree with our mind," Ms Nieby said.
"I did my makeup myself, when I went to a party the ladies liked my work and they said to me I could make a business.
"I need somebody to help with me, support me - I need that."
Ms Nieby moved to Australia on January 26, five years ago.
Overseas she finished her high school education and went to university to study nursing and midwifery for one-and-a-half years before her son and later her daughter were born.
Once in Newcastle, she linked up with Zara's House - a place for refugee women to meet with locals and share hospitality, ideas, culture, learning and opportunities.
Now, she runs makeup tutorials for other women every Friday, which she hopes to turn into a business with the help of HAFC volunteers like Cherylin Beever and Robyn White.
The not-for-profit's members are all from different backgrounds, some are retirees, ex-teachers, ex-mental health nurses to accountants or business people.
"It [HAFC] was established to help financially disadvantaged and at-risk adults who have business ideas and who wish to be involved in the start up of a micro-business, to become self-employed or for us to help them gain employment," Ms Beever said.
"They need help setting up a business, navigating the systems in Australia, sometimes any qualifications or certificates they may have in other countries aren't always recognised here.
"We have all of these things we want to do, but everyone is different, so we have to tailor it to each person. We're going slowly and getting Shekofa established, we have to see what each of their needs are as to which pathway we will take for them."
Ms Nieby finished her high school education and started a degree in nursing and midwifery in her home country, before it became difficult to continue.
The first step in her business journey is getting the products she needs, an iPad and a set-up where she can start to film videos - and HAFC is there to help her along the way.
The 12-week program is expected to assist at least 40 adults in its first year, with support from the Ian and Shirley Norman Foundation and Lake Macquarie City Council.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.