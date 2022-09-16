Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets unveil new home kit for 2022-23 A-League season

By Robert Dillon
September 16 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beka Mikeltadze, Carl Jenkinson and Angus Thurgate in Newcastle's new home kit. Picture by Jets Media

THE Newcastle Jets' home kit for the coming A-League season looks set to be a winner with fans, after the club's decision to continue with the traditional gold colours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.