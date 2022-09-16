Newcastle Jets unveil new home kit for 2022-23 A-League season

THE Newcastle Jets' home kit for the coming A-League season looks set to be a winner with fans, after the club's decision to continue with the traditional gold colours.
Newcastle wore gold in their formative seasons, including their championship-winning 2007-08 campaign, before switching to blue-and-red vertical stripes, as well as predominantly royal blue, during their various incarnations.
The club reverted to gold last season after it was overwhelmingly endorsed by supporters.
It is understood a white away kit, with gold stripes, and a blue third kit will be revealed in in due course.
The home strip will again feature Port of Newcastle sponsorship signage after an extension of last season's major-sponsorship deal was agreed.
"The club is very pleased to know that we have the continued support of a great sponsor and importantly an organisation that makes a strong contribution to this region here in Newcastle and throughout Northern NSW," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said.
"We also appreciate the Port of Newcastle's continued significant support of both men's and women's A-League teams."
Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said he was delighted to renew the partnership with Newcastle's footballing flagship.
"Port of Newcastle are proud to renew their partnership as Major Sponsor with the Newcastle Jets," he said. "Both the Port of Newcastle and Newcastle Jets are symbolic of the region and we're looking forward to seeing this partnership grow even further."
The new jerseys will be on sale on the club's website from today, as will tickets to home games.
The new season kicks off with a derby against arch-rivals Central Coast in Gosford on Saturday, October 8.
