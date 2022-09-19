Newcastle Herald
Dodgy solar panel installations: NSW Fair Trading warns consumers to check for credentials

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 19 2022
A file image of solar panels installed on homes. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

SEVEN electricians have had their contractor licences revoked after NSW Fair Trading investigations revealed they signed and submitted certificates for solar panel installations despite not having carried out, inspected or supervised the jobs.

