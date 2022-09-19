SEVEN electricians have had their contractor licences revoked after NSW Fair Trading investigations revealed they signed and submitted certificates for solar panel installations despite not having carried out, inspected or supervised the jobs.
All but one of those electricians were either overseas or interstate on the dates listed on the compliance certificates, while the seventh was in Sydney instead of at the job sites in regional NSW.
The licences were called by Fair Trading's Disciplinary Action Unit (DAU) between March and August, and each of the electricians were disqualified from working in the state's building industry for different periods of time, Fair Trading commissioner Natasha Mann said.
"We are warning NSW consumers who are getting solar panels installed to check that the person on the roof attending to the wiring is a licensed electrician with the credentials required to work in this state and carry out solar panel installations," she said.
"In one of the seven cases that Fair Trading's DAU recently dealt with, a man's contractor licence was cancelled after he wrongfully signed off 161 solar panel installations that were carried out across NSW while he was interstate.
"The man took advantage of the Commonwealth Small-Scale Renewable Energy Scheme and received tens of thousands in government rebates for installations that he did not install or inspect himself."
Ms Mann said NSW Fair Trading is cracking down on electrical contractors who try to cut corners or bend the rules.
"We require properly qualified contractors to maintain the high professional standards needed to ensure customers retain the services of contractors with confidence," she said.
"In light of the fact that electric shocks are the second biggest cause of death in the NSW construction industry, we also want to ensure solar installation work sites are safe places.
"It is the solar panel installers, those properly certifying the work, who are responsible for ensuring the safety of those on premises and ensuring safe work methods are in place."
A tradesperson installing a solar panel should be able to provide a contractor licence in the category of Electrician and a Clean Energy Council accreditation.
Any solar installers who want to claim government rebates now have to provide a visual record of site attendance across the life of eligible projects, a provision that has been in force since November 2021.
Consumers are being urged to check the licence of registered trades people across the state on the Service NSW website, and check that the installer is Clean Energy Council accredited.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
