MEREWETHER High School's best and brightest have claimed a national on-screen title in Shaun Micallef's Brain Eisteddfod.
The 10-episode season saw 18 teams from high schools across Australia compete to claim the title of the country's smartest. Each episode, the two competing teams started with an "ATAR" of 99.95 and each correct answer earned the schools 10 extra points.
Team captain Marcel Forrer, the youngest competitor for Merewether, guided team-mates Oscar Cox, Mitchell Hall and Avi Davis to a 499.95 to 389.95 victory over Sydney's Barker College in the final.
"I might cry, I'm not going to, but I might," Marcel said upon victory.
Merewether had previously defeated Geelong College, amassing the Network 10 show's highest score of 529.95.
The Newcastle Herald contacted Merewether High for comment but didn't hear back. Which is understandable, given their new-found stardom.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.