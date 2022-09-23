Newcastle Herald
Aged care mental health research one of three University of Newcastle projects to share $2.2 million federal government grants

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
September 23 2022 - 11:00am
Dr Michelle Kelly and her team from the University of Newcastle have received $200, 000 in medical research funding. Picture by Marina Neil

A PROGRAM to reduce rates of depression in aged care facilities is one of three university projects sharing in more than $2 million of government funding.

