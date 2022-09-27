"I'M about to show you what I'm made of," waif-like frontwoman Arrow de Wilde sings on Roadkill, the explosive opener to Starcrawler's third album She Said.
It's not an empty threat. After two hyped-up releases - that carried the dreaded "saviours of rock" tag - in their self-titled debut (2018) and Devour You (2019) the Los Angeles band have matured.
She Said sounds like Starcrawler realising they have more to say beyond splitting fake blood on stage and trading in '70s glam rock cliches.
Sure, The Ramones and '90s grunge legends Nirvana and Hole remain heavy influences, but Starcrawler have expanded their palette.
Stand-out track Stranded has the bluesy groove of Exile On Main Street-era Rolling Stones and the closing Better Place embraces full-on Americana.
Elsewhere de Wilde has turned down the venom in her voice to express greater emotion and purpose. Case in point are the tender Broken Angels and the title track.
Lead guitarist Henri Cash's fretwork has also become more expressive as he channels more Keith Richards and less Johnny Ramone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.