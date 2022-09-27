DEPENDING on your perspective, Maya Hawke's music career is either unfairly burdened or enhanced by her name and growing fame.
When you're the daughter of Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman you naturally attract attention, and but then Maya has the double whammy of being a rising actress in her own right, courtesy of Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things.
On her second album, Moss, Maya Hawke has proven her music is worth the attention its receiving.
Female indie-folk music has enjoyed a renaissance in the US in recent years through the success of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. While it would be unfair to compare Hawke to the aforementioned acts, the 24-year-old similarly has a knack for poetic story-telling and minimalist instrumentation.
Throughout Moss' 13 tracks Hawke's voice rarely rises above an ethereal whisper as she sweetly meditates on stories of cheated hearts (Hiatus), parental love (Sweet Tooth) and finding innocence in a controversial Balthus painting (Thérèse).
The music never dominates either, leaving Hawke's words to carry her message.
