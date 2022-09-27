Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs
Review

ALBUM REVIEW: Stranger Things star Maya Hawke proves she's multi-talented on Moss

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
September 27 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maya Hawke's Moss.

DEPENDING on your perspective, Maya Hawke's music career is either unfairly burdened or enhanced by her name and growing fame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.