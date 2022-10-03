KIANA Takairangi joined the Newcastle Knights for an opportunity.
Now the explosive winger is a two-try grand-final hero and the proud owner of an NRLW premiership ring.
What's more, she has bragging rights over brother and former Parramatta centre Brad Takairangi.
In a roller coaster night that finished on an incredible high, Takairangi had the ball stripped over the tryline before making amends with two four-pointers as the Knights stormed past the Eels 32-12 to win.
"I thought, 'holy moly, what have I done," Takairangi said after Eels centre Abby Church performed a Houdini act and stole the ball as the winger was about to touch down. "You can't dwell on it. You have to focus on the next job. I got a try not long after so I was happy with that. I'm lucky I play on an edge and we focus on team-first actions. I guess, I was in the right place at the right time. I was happy to be able to do my job for the team."
Takairangi, at 30, is one of the senior players in the Knights squad but hadn't played in the NRLW since 2019 when at the Roosters.
"I didn't play NRLW last season and I just needed an opportunity," said Takairangi, who is from Cronulla. "I heard about some of the signings and I could tell they were building towards something special. It was something I wanted to be a part of."
Brad Takairangi, 33, played 110 games for Parramatta from 2015-2020 and is in his second season at Hull Kingston Rovers in the English Super League.
"He sent me a message saying well done," the Knights winger said. "I don't get that often so it was nice. I can carry bragging rights with me forever now.
"My dad Louis, is a diehard Parramatta supporter having supported Brad for a number of years. He came to the game in a Parramatta shirt and only a Knights hat. I had to have some words with him about taking the jersey off my my game at least."
Takairangi's dad may have to switch allegiance permanently.
"I would love to stay at the Knights," she said. "The club has been unreal. I feel like they set us up for success."
First is a trip the World Cup in England.
"I didn't make the New Zealand squad but I have been contacted by the Cook Islands," Takairangi said. "My dad is from the Cook Island so hopefully I go over and represent them."
