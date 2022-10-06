DANIEL Chillingworth's first ball of last summer "nearly bounced twice".
His last ball of the same summer was delivered while on debut for the Bush Blues.
And in between, still dealing with a career-hindering finger injury, Chillingworth helped Charlestown take out the T20 Summer Bash and after that joined Newcastle for a successful NSW Country Championships campaign.
It has been a rollercoaster ride for the 23-year-old recently, but after some time away and even a shift to medium pacers, the talented leg-spinner feels like he's back on top of his game and keen to push for further honours during 2022-23.
"I'll look to work off the back of that this season, get back into those teams and perform better than what I did last year," Chillingworth told the Newcastle Herald ahead of Saturday's opening round.
"But, especially after the last few years, it was a really nice feeling to get that nod and finally get there."
Chillingworth, who works casually as a bartender at Central Leagues Club, took 48 wickets across all three formats in 2018-19.
However, in the last round against Stockton at Lynn Oval he damaged "the only thing I need to perform my profession", tearing a ligament in his spinning finger when bowling.
While still undergoing rehabilitation, Chillingworth went down to Sydney club Gordon the next season but only did more harm and returned home. Ever since it's been a mix of second grade, a batting focus, time off and even trying seam up.
That's until 2021-22, with Chillingworth reverting to his original craft and playing through the pain.
It eventually paid cricketing dividends.
"It sort of snuck up on me a bit," he said.
"I expected to bowl last season but the first ball I bowled nearly bounced twice and I thought 'here we go'.
"A couple of balls later I bowled a peach and that's when I realised I could get back and compete.
"I was surprised I got picked for Newcastle considering I didn't take too many wickets. I knew I was still up there skill wise, but it was nice to have backing from guys like Armsy [selector] and Foz [captain].
"Then off the back of the T20 Regional Bash final at the SCG I got picked for the Bush Blues side and it was nice to get backed by those guys."
Chillingworth says part of managing the injury is a cortisone injection.
"This season I got it a bit later to get through the bulk of the season. Hopefully I can bowl more and more comfortably," he said.
Coming off a T20 triumph and Tom Locker Cup decider, Chillingworth says Charlestown is "pretty keen to push for finals in all three phases of competition".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
