Truth or scare

Just because you believe something is true, doesn't make it knowledge.
Parramatta supporters know this after last weekend's NRL grand final.
They believed their destiny was true but Penrith had other plans.
And just in case the Eels didn't understand that during the game, the Panthers reiterated the message on Mad Monday via the chant "who's you're daddy Parra?"
An important part of turning truth into knowledge, it seems, is, apart from a few choice sledges, converting wishful thinking into something that works reliably. And few would accuse the Eels of that this year.
If this analogy isn't working for you, consider something like a lost TV remote control.
The truth may be you believe someone has moved it. But it doesn't make it knowledge.
Conspiracy might claim it was whoever was not in the room, because they're always the easiest person to blame.
But it's only after you move a cushion and voila - the remote was just where you left it - that you get the picture.
Your truth was not everyone else's knowledge.
Sobering stuff after two grand final blowouts in successive weekends.
And something rogue governments around the world seem to be struggling with too.
Take Russia for instance.
They invade a country because they say it's true - Ukraine needs to be invaded.
This despite a lot of Ukrainians shooting at them as they try to do it.
Russia then holds a referendum where they claim everyone agrees it is a good idea to say 'yes' to being annexed.
Or at least it's a better idea than saying 'no'.
Then Russia warns off any country attacking it's newly created territory or we will nuke you - da!!
And no one wants to test if that's truth or knowledge - nytt!!
But suddenly North Korea decides now is the perfect moment to lob an intercontinental ballistic missile over Japan.
And you start to think, what the hell is going on with the world?
And at this stage I'm really glad I found the remote because I want to change channel.
Unfortunately I flip to Iran.
Where the so called morality police are encouraging girls to wear their head dress properly, with homicidal intent.
It's hard to decipher the truth from the knowledge in this situation but it sure triggers debate in the streets about goons running the country.
And the best the supreme leader can do is blame the US.
Getting us back to that distinction between what's truth, what's knowledge and what's insane.
Perhaps the answer to that might be having the same debate with the Taliban.
It's a funny old world where truth can be so much weirder than fiction. Here's hoping knowledge remains power.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.