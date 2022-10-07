The Greens are pushing to have energy transition authorities established at every level of government to ensure communities receive effective support to deal with the economic and social challenges they will face.
Queensland Greens senator Penny Allman-Payne introduced the National Energy Transition Authority (NETA) Bill 2022 last week.
The bill, which the Greens have challenged Labor to support, calls for the establishment of an independent public authority to guide Australia's shift from a fossil fuel-based economy to renewable energy.
Senator Penny Allman-Payne, who was in the Hunter on Friday, said the proposed authority would be underpinned by authorities at a state and local government level.
"We've heard that there are things that have worked really well with the Latrobe Valley Authority (regional Victoria). We've also heard that there are some things that could be improved upon. We also think there's a place for state based transition authorities," she said.
"We also know that there are competing interests across the country. We're seeing different states competing for different renewable energy industries. In some cases they're competing for the same industry and that's why we think we need a good level of national coordination to make sure that every community can leverage the opportunities that the transition presents."
Under the Greens' plan the NETA board would be composed of experts in energy, workplace planning and engineering, along with worker representatives, and will be responsible for developing strategic plans to manage the energy transition.
NETA would draw on a $2.8 billion Diversifying Coal Communities Fund over 10 years and approve and support transition projects across Australia.
Senator Penny Allman-Payne said Germany's plan to invest $220 billion on industrial transformation by 2026 represented the 'gold standard' for energy transition.
"If you look at the outcomes of that process all workers that worked in the coal industry, either, once that industry closed down, had a good job to go to or they were able to transition to a secure and safe retirement," she said.
"In many instances new industries have replaced the coal industry that have really improved the economies in those local areas.
"So I think the way to look at this is it's not a cost, it's an investment."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
