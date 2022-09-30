Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Greens Senator Penny Allman-Payne introduces bill to establish National Transition Authority

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
September 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator Penny Allman-Payne has challenged Labor to support its National Energy Transition Authority Bill. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Greens have challenged Labor to support its bill to establish a National Energy Transition Authority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.