An ambitious month-long schedule of events kicks off Newcastle Pride festival this weekend, starting with the organisation's first-ever Pride Youth Formal on Saturday night at Newcastle Museum.
Newcastle Pride is a community charity organisation that supports the Hunter's LGBTQIA+ community.
The organisation was forced to delay and cancel events because of the pandemic, althought
The formal, from 6pm to 10.30pm for ages 12 to 19, is free. It is billed as a no-drug, no-alcohol, no-smoking event with qualified volunteer adult supervision.
The age group is based on being high school age.
Newcastle Pride president Lee-anne McDougall said the event was created due to demand, and they have sold 175 tickets to it. Promotion promises "A night of fabulous queer performers, live music, dance & much more."
"We had lots of enquiries from parents and LBGQT youth, with parents asking is there any places for their children to find like-minded friends. And youth asked themselves, where can we find like-minded events, where can we have some friends," McDougall said.
Newcastle Pride is planning a Christmas disco party for the 8- to 12-year-old age group, at Newcastle City Library, probably in December. McDougall said 40 to 50 children had attended previous events for this age group.
Other Newcastle Pride Festival events include:
# The official festival launch on Friday, October 14, 6-10pm, at Civic Park. The family friendly event will start with the raising of the "Progress Flag" at 6pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear "glamorous rainbow garments, your campiest costumes". The event includes a night circus.
# Lake Macquarie 80's Rainbow Family Bike Ride, 2 to 4pm, on Saturday, October 15, at Speers Point Park, followed by Pride by Night family-friendly party with street food and entertainment at Speers Point Park.
# Screamin' Gay, 8pm, October 21, at the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel.
# Twisted Cabaret, Saturday, October 22, Newcastle Town Hall. Adult burlesque, performance art and drag, 6pm to midnight.
# Frances with an E, a performance by Frances Mulcahy, at The Well Bar, 48 Watt Street, on Friday, October 28, 7-9pm. Her show tells of "the journey from the privileged position of a white apparently cis-hetero man to that of a white transgender lesbian woman has been quite the roller coaster".
# Fair Day, from 11am, Saturday, November 5, at Gregson Park. After party at Argyle House.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.