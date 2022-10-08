RYAN Callinan has secured a spot on next year's Championship Tour but fallen agonisingly short of taking out the Ericeira Pro in Portugal.
The Merewether surfer finished second after losing the final of the Challenger Series (CS) event on Saturday night (AEDT), defeated by Italian Leonardo Fioravanti.
Surfing in four to six-foot waves at Ribeira D'ilhas, Fioravanti scored two eight-point rides to establish a total of 16.27 and enjoy a comfortable lead for the last 15 minutes of the final.
Callinan posted a 6.50 on his first ride but couldn't find a better score until his eighth wave. That ride scored 7.50 but his total of 14.00 was still well short of the Italian.
The second-place finish was worth 7800 points and lifted Callinan to third in the CS rankings, enough to secure him qualification for next year's top-flight tour with two CS events left to go.
The 30-year-old, who has now finished runner-up in two CS events this year, was disappointed to lose the final but pleased he will be surfing with the world's best in 2023.
"Just making finals and to feel like I'm doing my best surfing is amazing," he said.
"I was pretty tired and picking some bad waves in the final but I got a little runner that kept my hopes alive for a finish and if a set came I was feeling pretty good, but it didn't happen.
"I'm super stoked about qualifying, to make it official and just take that weight off is just awesome. I'm stoked to be back on tour."
A former winner at Ericeira, Callinan beat the likes of Italy's Jesse Mendes, countryman Dylan Moffat and Hawaiian Ian Gentil to make the final.
Against Moffat of North Narrabeenin in the quarter-final, Callinan scored a round-high 9.17 on his last wave to progress to the semis.
It was at the quarter-final stage that event winner Fioravanti knocked out fellow Merewether surfer Morgan Cibilic.
Cibilic, who came into the contest ranked 19th, has moved up to 10th in the rankings and importantly just inside the CT qualification line.
But the 22-year-old will likely need some decent results in the last two CS events to stay in that position.
The series heads to Brazil in early November and Hawaii later in the month.
Redhead-based South African Sarah Baum was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the women's contest.
AAP reports: Central Coast surfer Macy Callaghan is on the verge of a return to surfing's Championship Tour after claiming victory in the Challenger Series event at Ericeira, Portugal.
Appearing in her third consecutive final, Callaghan downed in-form American Caitlin Simmers to claim her first title and lead the standings with two of the season's seven events remaining.
The NSW surfer got off to a fast start with a seven-point ride and capped the victory with a 6.83 in the closing minutes.
"I'm so happy that was definitely the biggest win of my life," Callaghan said as she eyes a fourth season on the Championship Tour.
"I'm very tired, I gave it everything in that last heat so I'm really happy to take the win. Making three finals (in South Africa, California and Portugal) I've done more than I expected so I'll definitely celebrate this."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
