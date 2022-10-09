Newcastle Herald
Knights winger Dominic Young off to a flyer on debut for England

By Ian Laybourne
Updated October 9 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:15am
England rugby league coach Shaun Wane has singled out Dominic Young after watching his side flex their muscles for the World Cup with a 50-0 rout of Fiji in Salford.

