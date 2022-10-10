If approved, the developer of the 196 lot housing project called Ramsgate Estate will have to have land set aside and restored to a self-sustaining native ecosystem to balance any clearing for new builds.
Developer, FTLR Pty Ltd, will pay the council upwards of $885,000 to manage the land and another $336,000 to secure it as an ecological offset.
Councillor Jason Pauling said he felt it was important to acknowledge the concerns locals have with the proposed development, which he also raised at a previous meeting.
"I think it's important to note this is a voluntary planning agreement, the other part of that, objection of process, did carry quite easily in the end," he said.
"I did voice the concerns and issues raised, nonetheless that wasn't particularly compelling and even at the time from a strict compliance point of view there wasn't much wrong.
"In that regard, although I am still mindful of those concerns, this is a VPA in relation to what might happen and accordingly I stand in favour of it - nothwithstanding the previous concerns that I raised."
A new area plan approved in July that rectified issues with a historical paper subdivision of the land drew 107 submissions from local residents.
Nearly 90 of those raised concerns with minimum lot sizes, traffic increases and the capacity for local infrastructure to support a new development.
The voluntary planning agreement was approved unanimously, it is not an approval for the development itself.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.