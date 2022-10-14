Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League, 2022: Broadmeadow Magic to Perth Glory rebuild - Ruben Zadkovich's coaching journey has taken a major turn

By James Gardiner
October 14 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I am happy to fight and work hard for whatever I get in the game.

- RUBEN ZADKOVICH
Former Broandmeadow Magic coach Ruben Zadkovich is now at the helm of Perth Glory. Picture Getty Images

SLEEP. Those were the days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.