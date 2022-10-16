Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

National plan to end Australia's domestic violence 'crisis'

By Jenna Price
October 16 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plan sets out a commitment to recognise children who witness domestic violence as victim-survivors in their own right. Picture Getty

All Australian states and territories have now signed on to the Federal government's national plan, to end violence against women and children over a generation, released today but targets are yet to be revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.