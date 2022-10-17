SANCTIONED: Newcastle nursing home poses 'immediate and severe risk' to residents

AN Anglican Care-run nursing home identified as posing "an immediate and severe risk" to the safety, health or well-being of its residents has been forced to bring in an external adviser.
The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission has put a sanction on Anglican Care McIntosh Court at Booragul, and directed them to have an adviser on board to help them comply with their responsibilities for at least four months, ending January 23.
The areas in which the service failed to meet quality standards included personal and clinical care, specifically effective management of high-impact of high-prevalence risks; end-of-life planning and care; and timely response to a deterioration or change in mental health, cognitive or physical function or capacity.
Other failures involved staffing and organisational governance, including effective risk management systems and practices.
In a statement addressed to 'residents, family and friends', Anglican Care management said they were disappointed at the outcome, "as it does not meet our expectations for the quality of care we seek to provide, and we apologise for any distress this may have caused.
"We are working tirelessly to return the service to compliance and improve residents' experience."
The sanction was put in place following a site visit in September, the letter said, with concerns raised primarily in the management and response to "behaviours of concern". The Bishop, Diocesan chief executive and the board were being continuously updated on progress and outcomes at the facility.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.