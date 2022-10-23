LUKE Young and Hyewon Wilson were the first man and woman to finish the Fernleigh 15 as the running event returned for the first time since COVID on Sunday.
After a two-year hiatus, the popular run was back on track for the ninth time along the rail trail between Adamstown and Belmont. Close to 800 people entered in the main 15-kilometre event.
In the overall male category, Awaba runner Luke Young finished in a time of 49 minutes and 34 seconds, well ahead of Reuben Swain (51:02) and James Alexander (51:15).
Wilson, of Newcastle, was the first female to complete the run in a time of 58:45. She beat Ainsley Pahljina (1:00:58) and Felicity Gamble (1:01:40).
The top-three male and female runners, along with the wheelchair competitors, shared in $4000 prize money.
"The numbers were down on previous years, but that's just COVID at the moment - most events are down 30-odd per cent," Paul Humphreys, of run organiser H-Events, said.
"But we're really happy.
"Lots of people from out of town, the various regions around Newcastle.
"So a good little tourism boost for the area."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
