Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Luke Young, Hyewon Wilson claim first-place honours as popular Fernleigh 15 running event returns after COVID-hiatus

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated October 23 2022 - 4:33am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LUKE Young and Hyewon Wilson were the first man and woman to finish the Fernleigh 15 as the running event returned for the first time since COVID on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.