"The Jets proudly represent all of the north of NSW, and we know that there are many fans of football and a huge number of participants in the northern inland region," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said. "Our A-League women's team is about to launch their 2022/23 campaign and I know they are excited to be playing their first ever competition game in Tamworth. This is a great opportunity to bring top-flight women's football to the region and to inspire young players."