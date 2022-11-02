Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's MEET fired up about 'best regional restaurant' award and Pork Ewe Deli long lunch

By Lisa Rockman
November 2 2022 - 1:00am
The team at MEET on Newcastle's Darby Street are pretty chuffed at being named best regional restaurant (NSW) by TimeOut Sydney this month.

