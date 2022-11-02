Newcastle will host the first event in a global pride celebration coming to Australia next year.
An extravagant long table dinner at The Station, called Pink Salt will kick off Sydney WorldPride on February 18.
Pink Salt will be hosted and curated by Newcastle drag performer Timberlina, while local Masterfchef star and CakeBoi owner Reece Hignell will prepare a sumptuous 3-course culinary experience alongside fellow queer chefs Christine Manfield and Nornie Bero.
Dubbed as the "gay Olympics" by Timberlina, WorldPride is an array of LGBTIQ+ events, which Sydney bid to host several years ago and won. It's the first time the international festival is happening in the southern hemisphere, and Pink Salt is the only event outside of Sydney.
"I'm super stoked to be part of the event," Hignell said. "I think it's really cool that something as significant as WorldPride is happening in Newcastle. As a local queer dude I'm so honoured to be included in that as well."
"I think being part of WorldPride is really putting Newcastle on the map, to have them bring an event of this size," Timberlina said.
"It's going to show that we have performers here. We don't have to go to cities to get those kind of performances.
"And it's just going to be amazing for the whole community to bring them together to celebrate each other. It's pretty much a non-stop show from when you arrive."
Pink Salt goes on sale at sydneyworldpride.com on November 9 - 100 days before the start of the festival. Price is $165 plus booking fee which includes 3-course meal, 4-hour beverage package and entertainment.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
