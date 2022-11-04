Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Simon Walker rides on time in the face of progress.

By Simon Walker
November 5 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crank it back

I've been getting old man cranky lately and I need to wind it back a bit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.