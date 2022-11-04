Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

COVID cases rise in Hunter New-England health district, as NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant issues fresh advice

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
November 4 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Kerry Chant urged people to "make sure you're up to date with your vaccinations". File picture

The Hunter-New England health district has recorded a 13 per cent rise in COVID cases in a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.