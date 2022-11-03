Newcastle Herald
Key eyewitness to fatal stabbing denies claims Chris Ward armed himself

By Sam Rigney
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Ian Conway has pleaded not guilty to murdering Christopher Ward at Broadmeadow last year and claims he was acting in self-defence.

THE key eyewitness to the fatal stabbing of Christopher Ward at a unit in Broadmeadow last year has denied suggestions Mr Ward had said "do you want to have a go" and armed himself with a knife before he was stabbed.

Sam Rigney

