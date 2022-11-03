NSW Health has appointed an independent organisation to conduct a "review" of Hunter New England Health's allocation of clinical urgency categories.
The review follows the findings of an externally validated poll that found 82 per cent of John Hunter Hospital surgeons and proceduralists said they had been directed to change the clinical urgency of patients to meet elective surgery benchmarks.
The Australian Salaried Medical Officers' Federation NSW has said the hospital could be in breach of NSW Health's Elective Surgery Access policy directive should the poll's findings be substantiated.
A NSW Health spokesperson said an independent organisation would review the allocation of clinical urgency categories against "NSW Health guidance" and evidence of any changes.
"Clinicians are responsible for determining the priority of patients requiring surgery based on their clinical urgency, along with any reclassification," she said. "Patients can be reclassified for a range of reasons, including a change in their condition, whether an improvement or decline, or changes to their general health which may make the need for surgery more or less urgent."
Reviews were carried out to ensure data quality and compliance.
"NSW Health will work closely with Hunter New England Local Health District throughout the review process, including with respect to any findings or recommendations arising from it."
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
