Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

NSW Health review of surgery wait times after John Hunter Hospital doctors poll

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hunter Hospital

NSW Health has appointed an independent organisation to conduct a "review" of Hunter New England Health's allocation of clinical urgency categories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.