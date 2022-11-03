Musos Corner has lodged a development application for its move into the former Gamers Motor Auctions building in Parry Street.
The Newcastle Herald reported in August that the popular musical instrument shop had moved into the former Spotlight building in National Park Street as a temporary home while plans for the Parry Street premises were drawn up.
The previous Musos Corner building in National Park Street has been demolished to make way for apartments.
The development application for the new shop says Musos Corner will spend $2.5 million adapting and fitting out the former motor showroom.
The shop will have ground-floor retail space, demonstration areas, piano tuning and musical repairs workshops and an upstairs storage area.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.