Justin Dilosa points finger at ex-partner, co-accused Carol McHenry over Danielle Easey's murder

By Sam Rigney
November 14 2022 - 3:30pm
Danielle Easey's body was located wrapped in a number of layers in Cockle Creek in 2019. Justin Dilosa and Carol McHenry are on trial charged with her murder.

JUSTIN Dilosa, accused of stabbing and beating Danielle Easey to death before dumping her body in Cockle Creek, has pinned the blame on his ex-partner and co-accused, claiming Carol McHenry told him "she had to go" and then showed him the alleged murder weapons.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

