Justin Dilosa points finger at ex-partner, co-accused Carol McHenry over Danielle Easey's murder

JUSTIN Dilosa, accused of stabbing and beating Danielle Easey to death before dumping her body in Cockle Creek, has pinned the blame on his ex-partner and co-accused, claiming Carol McHenry told him "she had to go" and then showed him the alleged murder weapons.
Mr Dilosa and Ms McHenry are on trial in NSW Supreme Court accused of murdering Ms Easey, 29, at a house in Reeves Street, Narara in August, 2019.
The pair have both pleaded not guilty and are pointing the finger at each other.
Mr Dilosa continued giving evidence on Monday, telling the jury he went to sleep in his van in a street near Ms McHenry's home on the night Ms Easey was killed. He said he knocked on the door later that night and Ms McHenry told him: "we've got to go".
Mr Dilosa said Ms McHenry put something in the boot of the car and the pair started heading north to Cardiff.
But after stopping at a service station on the M1, Mr Dilosa claims Ms McHenry became upset and asked him to pull over.
"She started with 'I'm never going to see the kids again'," Mr Dilosa claimed Ms McHenry told him. 'She said: 'I don't know what I've done. She had to go. I'll never see the kids again', and she kept repeating herself."
Mr Dilosa claimed Ms McHenry then showed him a bag that he said contained a hammer, a knife and a bloody piece of material.
Mr Dilosa said the pair drove to a house at Cardiff and he put the knife and hammer in a bonfire in the backyard.
He said the next day when Ms McHenry woke up "she said she needed to get rid of the body and wanted some ideas". "It was clear at that stage that what Carol was saying.... I made an assumption that she had killed Danielle," Mr Dilosa said.
He said he went with Ms McHenry and a friend, Jeremy Princehorn, back to the house at Narara because he wanted to "remove the body, but also make sure there was a body" because he was not totally convinced Ms McHenry was telling the truth.
He claims he then found Ms Easey's lifeless body in a bedroom.
The trial continues.
IN THE NEWS:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.