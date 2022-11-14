Newcastle Herald
Hunter nursing homes fight latest COVID surge as doctor urges caution at Christmas

By Michael Parris
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:45am, first published 5:30am
Dr David Durrheim says the latest COVID surge could fill hospitals before Christmas.

The director of health protection at Hunter New England Health has urged people to stay away from Christmas gatherings if they have even mild respiratory symptoms as a new COVID wave leaves 12 nursing homes in the region battling viral outbreaks.

