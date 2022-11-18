Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Newcastle Herald Longreads

Chris Jagger on his Rolling Stones brother Mick, John Lennon and the time Mavis Staples brought him on stage

By Josh Leeson
November 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Jagger's memoir provides insider stories of London's swinging '60s. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

CHRIS Jagger can clearly remember being overwhelmed with emotion the first time he flew over Sydney in the '90s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Longreads
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.